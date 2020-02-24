Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.72 on Monday. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

