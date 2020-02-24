Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.94 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.60.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

