Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of JCS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

