Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

