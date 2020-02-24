Zacks Investment Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN)

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Niobay Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19).

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Niobay Metals has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

