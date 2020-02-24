Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.57. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.