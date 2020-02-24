Zacks: Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given $7.84 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.42 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medical Transcription Billing’s rating score has improved by 9.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.84 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medical Transcription Billing an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTBC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.72. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

