Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Pivotal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

