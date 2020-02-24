Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,353. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.23. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,776 shares of company stock valued at $291,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

