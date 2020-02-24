Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 666,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $5,332,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $982.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

