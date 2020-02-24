Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given $1.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 18,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.49. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

