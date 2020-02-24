Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $2.83 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $20,597.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,029,779 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,279 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

