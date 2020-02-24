Zap (ZAP) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $90,894.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

