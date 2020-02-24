ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $2,310.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00621550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00102764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.