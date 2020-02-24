Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $10,954.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,389,258 coins and its circulating supply is 12,389,258 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

