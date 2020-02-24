Zeepin Hits One Day Volume of $2,852.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $552,146.00 and $2,852.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

