Zel Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00099793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00118898 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,811,550 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

