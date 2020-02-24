Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,506.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $4,506.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00621704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00119284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,223,920 coins and its circulating supply is 8,178,197 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

