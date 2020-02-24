Zetacoin Price Down 1.1% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $161,978.00 and $9,233.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,639.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.03878427 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00758169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,171,850 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

