ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $56,048.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.46 or 0.06564190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027104 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

