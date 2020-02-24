Zilla (ZLA) One Day Volume Tops $14,131.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $448,087.00 and $14,131.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.