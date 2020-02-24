Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $70.47 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, GOPAX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $70.47 million and $156.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,218,928,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,927,460,926 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, AirSwap, Tokenomy, OKEx, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, WazirX, DragonEX, Koinex, Binance, Korbit, UEX, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Coinhub, DEx.top, Bitbns, Upbit, BitForex, Bithumb, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi, FCoin and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

