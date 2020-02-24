Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Head to Head Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 4.51 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Uxin $483.08 million 1.12 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.54

Uxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.13% -9.12% -5.69% Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Uxin has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 270.27%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Uxin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

