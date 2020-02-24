Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,062 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $43.76. 2,329,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

