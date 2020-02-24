ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOP opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $590.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

