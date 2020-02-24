ZMINE Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $233,707.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00460909 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012460 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

