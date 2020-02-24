Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.39. 1,642,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,322. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

