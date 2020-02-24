Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.22.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

