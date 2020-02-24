ZPER Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $515,946.00 and $5,961.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00459427 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012469 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.