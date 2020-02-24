ZTCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.53 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $4.53 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.46 or 0.06564190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027104 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.