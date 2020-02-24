ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $207,211.00 and $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00821056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

