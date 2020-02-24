Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.54.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

