$0.06 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 43,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,606. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

