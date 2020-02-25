$0.08 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.12. Terex posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $277,642. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 69.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,149. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

