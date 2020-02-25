$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. SSR Mining posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $44,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 1,865,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,955. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of -0.29.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

