$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

GDP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 24,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,673. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

