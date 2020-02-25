-$0.24 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CSSE opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

