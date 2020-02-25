$0.26 EPS Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 316,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $748.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in City Office REIT by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 480,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 249,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 240,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

