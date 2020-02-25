$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kimco Realty also reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after buying an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after buying an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.