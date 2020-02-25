$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,514. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

