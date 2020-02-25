$0.43 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 374,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.