0x Reaches Market Cap of $155.83 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. 0x has a market capitalization of $155.83 million and approximately $30.79 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular exchanges including Independent Reserve, DDEX, Mercatox and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Kucoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Crex24, Liqui, Livecoin, Tokenomy, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Iquant, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Zebpay, AirSwap, Bitbns, IDEX, GOPAX, WazirX, Hotbit, C2CX, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Coinone, OKEx, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Bithumb, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Koinex, ABCC, Mercatox, BitMart, Bilaxy and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

