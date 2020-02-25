0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 42.1% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $152,278.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00492884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.06287786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00058671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

