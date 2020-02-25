$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.84. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

