-$1.10 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.98). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.73) to ($9.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

ZGNX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 946,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,107.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

