-$1.16 EPS Expected for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

CBIO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 335,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

