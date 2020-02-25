100,460 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $21,097,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

