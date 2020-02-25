110,077 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 516,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 14,476,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

