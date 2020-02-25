$113.51 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $113.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.58 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $112.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $408.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.92 million to $410.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $427.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of -169.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

