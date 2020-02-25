137,269 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,864 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

